Analyzing Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 4.48 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Asure Software $76.06 million 2.61 $3.19 million ($0.88) -11.17

Profitability

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% Asure Software -20.21% -0.89% -0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharing Economy International and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 1 0 0 0 1.00

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.44%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Asure Software beats Sharing Economy International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution, as well as data integration with related third-party systems, such as 401(k), benefits, and insurance provider systems. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

