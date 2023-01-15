Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 35.8% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $224.16 million and $36.81 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00233138 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02286079 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $74,495,370.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

