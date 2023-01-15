Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.