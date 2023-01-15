Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.25. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

