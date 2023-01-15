Arjuna Capital Has $4.43 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.2% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.