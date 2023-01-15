ASD Trading Up 13.3% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $43.84 million and $1.89 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00044351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00233716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06607366 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,021,316.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

