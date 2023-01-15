Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Assurant makes up 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tobam owned about 0.32% of Assurant worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assurant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 52.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,456,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $17,690,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

AIZ opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.14. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

