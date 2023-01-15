Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,403 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up about 0.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.2 %

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.52%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.