Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.14 and a 52-week high of C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62. The stock has a market cap of C$487.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.07.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.