Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of APR.UN opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.14 and a 52-week high of C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62. The stock has a market cap of C$487.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.07.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.