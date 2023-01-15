Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $5.18 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.18 billion and approximately $517.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.61 or 0.00079953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004023 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

