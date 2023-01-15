Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $483.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $16.96 or 0.00080063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00060698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars.

