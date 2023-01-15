AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $97.09 million and approximately $450,486.50 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

