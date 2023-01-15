Bank of America Downgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,927,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1,201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,247,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sabre by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

