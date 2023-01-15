Bank of America Raises Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $16.50

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

