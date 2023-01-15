Barclays Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Sell

Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Joseph upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.3 %

FM stock opened at C$31.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.78. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.