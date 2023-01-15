Barclays Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.48) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €7.09 ($7.62) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.54. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($29.04).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

