Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $350.28 million and approximately $40.89 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,355,700 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a digital token that is used to facilitate transactions on the Brave platform, a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. The token is designed to be used by advertisers, publishers, and users on the Brave platform, with the goal of creating a more efficient, transparent, and secure digital advertising ecosystem.Advertisers on the Brave platform use BAT to purchase advertising space, while publishers earn BAT by displaying advertisements on their websites. Users of the Brave browser can also earn BAT by viewing advertisements and can use their tokens to support their favorite websites or content creators.The Brave platform uses blockchain technology to track and verify transactions, ensuring transparency and accountability in the digital advertising process. This allows advertisers to know exactly where their ads are being displayed and ensures that publishers are fairly compensated for their work.By using BAT, the Brave platform aims to create a more efficient and fair digital advertising ecosystem, where advertisers can reach their target audiences more effectively and publishers can earn more revenue from their content. Additionally, the use of blockchain technology on the platform helps to protect user privacy and prevent the spread of fraudulent or malicious advertising.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

