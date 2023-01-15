Beldex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $2.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.87 or 0.07429594 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00061349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

