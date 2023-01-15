Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $506,240.77

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $71.76 million and $506,240.77 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00429908 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30365238 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00918433 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

