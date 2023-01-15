Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $52.65 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00429914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.15 or 0.30365640 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00906738 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

