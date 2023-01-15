Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.75 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BIREF opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
