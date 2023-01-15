BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 22.7% Higher This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $142.88 million and $44.38 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $21,145.43 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00044646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00233800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,756.17355374 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,780,997.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

