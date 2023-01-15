Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.92 or 0.00076323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $278.78 million and $11.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

