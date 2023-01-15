Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Reaches $15.86 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00006112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.99518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.87281678 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $214,009.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

