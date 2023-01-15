Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 52.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $282,893.84 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 52.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00424900 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.99 or 0.30011498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00879706 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.99518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.87281678 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $214,009.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.