Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.89 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $202.89 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.64 or 0.00059819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,137.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00595436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00213771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00043283 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.63850167 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $208,627.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.