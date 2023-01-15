BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,137,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 146,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.02.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

