BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0013

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $41.29 million and approximately $395,256.94 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 23% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00126214 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $489,633.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

