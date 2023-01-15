BlueArk (BRK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $397,484.16

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BlueArk has a market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $397,484.16 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,890.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.80 or 0.00602168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00214199 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060649 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00126214 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $489,633.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.