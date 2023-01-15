BNB Price Tops $306.92 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $49.10 billion and approximately $564.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $306.92 or 0.01442984 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,961,978 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,962,054.9304822 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 298.92867841 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1167 active market(s) with $827,140,638.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.