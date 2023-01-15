BNB Price Tops $306.92 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $49.10 billion and approximately $564.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $306.92 or 0.01442984 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,961,978 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,962,054.9304822 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 298.92867841 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1167 active market(s) with $827,140,638.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
