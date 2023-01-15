Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

