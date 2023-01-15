Braintrust One Day Volume Hits $752,943.49 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Braintrust has a total market cap of $86.39 million and $752,943.49 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

