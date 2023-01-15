Braintrust Tops 24-Hour Volume of $761,275.32 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005072 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $86.21 million and $761,275.32 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

