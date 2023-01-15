Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.42. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $67.48.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth $170,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

