Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.63

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.63 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 66.40 ($0.81). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,515,585 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BREE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,096.67.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

