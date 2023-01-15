Brickley Wealth Management Makes New $305,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 317.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

