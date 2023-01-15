Brickley Wealth Management Makes New $305,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 317.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.25.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.