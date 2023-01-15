Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 109,993 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,993 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.