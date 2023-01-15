Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Insider Activity

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $314.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.