Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.48. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $538.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

