Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

