Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $44.05

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

