Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $20.23

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

SEYMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Trading Up 42.2 %

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

