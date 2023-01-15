Brokers Set Expectations for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of BOOT opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.