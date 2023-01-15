Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.53 million.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.