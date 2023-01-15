BuildUp (BUP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.99 Million

BuildUp (BUP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One BuildUp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BuildUp has a total market cap of $217.99 million and approximately $9,268.94 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BuildUp has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BuildUp

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BuildUp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.02148286 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,401.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

