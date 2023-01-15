Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,340

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,250 ($27.41) to GBX 2,340 ($28.51) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.20) to GBX 3,060 ($37.28) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Bunzl from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,840.00.
Bunzl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $41.45.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
