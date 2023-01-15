C2X Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, C2X has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003722 BTC on exchanges. C2X has a total market capitalization of $65.83 million and $8,155.86 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

C2X Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

