Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $54.96 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

