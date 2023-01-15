Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after purchasing an additional 723,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 79.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,273 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 109.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,947 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

