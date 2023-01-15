Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $358.13 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and approximately $358.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 20% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.77 or 0.07420963 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00079953 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031385 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00061895 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010404 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024252 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,358,786,620 coins and its circulating supply is 34,551,445,331 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.